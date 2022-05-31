Concerned over school dropouts, SC asks NIOS to bring exam centres closer to students

New Delhi: School dropouts is one of the biggest challenges facing the country today, said the Supreme Court in a recent judgment giving direction to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to develop a policy for having examination centres located close to study centres.

Drawing a link between inaccessible examination centres and the high percentage of school dropouts, a bench of justices S Abdul Nazeer and PS Narasimha said, “The primary, secondary, or senior secondary examinations invariably involve answering multiple papers spread over a period of time. Inability to travel long distances for each examination, will only have the consequence of the student dropping out, which is the biggest challenge the country is facing today.”

Asking the NIOS to endeavour having the examination centres preferably within 10 kilometres of the accredited institutions (study centres), the Court said that while fixing such centres, the NIOS shall also take into account the credibility of the institution to prevent cheating and copying in examinations, which are “antithesis” to the goal of education.

The judgment passed on May 27 came on a petition filed by a Madhya Pradesh-based school Pragya Higher Secondary School which told the Court about the travails faced by students studying under NIOS at their institution located at village Katangi in Jabalpur, who are required to travel 50 kilometre to write examinations as the NIOS follows a preference policy by which Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas located in cities are chosen as exam centres, without distance being the criteria for selection.

NIOS had opposed the petition claiming that its revised policy on examination centres, updated last year, gave preference to those institutions having the necessary infrastructure in place to ensure integrity of examinations and to rule out the possibility for adopting unfair means.

Writing the judgment for the bench, Justice Narasimha said, “There cannot be any doubt about the importance of this factor, in as much as the integrity of examination is of the highest value. However, the need for order to ensure quality and integrity of exams must certainly be balanced with the quest to fulfill the purpose of open schooling. This is necessary to ensure that students who have not had the privilege of going to regular schools are incentivized, accommodated, and facilitated to complete the courses that they had undertaken.”

Issuing directions, the Court said, “NIOS should develop and implement criteria with respect to fixation of examination centres that would be accessible from the Accredited Institutions with which the aspirants are connected. NIOS shall endeavour to fix the examination centres, within a distance of 10 kilometers from the Accredited Institutions with which they are connected.”

At the same time, it added, “Every step must be taken to prevent cheating and copying which are antitheses to education…. While fixing the examination centres, NIOS shall be at liberty to take into account the credibility of the Institution offering to be an examination centre and such other factors as are necessary to ensure integrity of the examination including law and order.”

The petition argued by advocate Rishi Malhotra pointed out that there were schools situated close to the petitioner institution which are accredited with NIOS and could be assigned as examination centres. He said that the 155 students at Secondary level and 328 students of Class 12 enrolled with it under NIOS faced difficulty to approach the examination centre as they are poor and public transport facilities connecting to the towns and cities are limited.

As the issue had a bearing on the fundamental right to education, and more importantly, a right to free and compulsory education of children upto 14 years, the bench had sought the view of NIOS to having distance as the criterion for having examination centres.

The NIOS produced the ‘Bye-laws, Governing Examinations and Certification 2012, revised subsequently in 2021 to state that distance cannot be criteria as examination centres in cities are better equipped to rule out cheating with better CCTV facility.

The judgment said that the objective of starting NIOS in 1989 was to provide education to rural people, urban poor, girls, women, underprivileged sections of society, disadvantaged persons of minority communities, unemployed and part employed, school dropouts, and people with special needs i.e., physically and mentally challenged persons.

“It is documented that a substantial number of students resorting to open schooling invariably come from rural areas. Most of these students come from poor strata of the society, depend on unreliable public transport and in all probability are employed for their livelihood. It is not difficult to imagine the consequences of inaccessible examination centres for such students,” the bench said.

Further, the Court found that the New Education Policy 2020 recorded the beneficial effect of reducing the burden of distance to prevent dropping outs from schools. The judges held, “A duty is cast upon the NIOS to fix examination centres in a manner to enable students to appear in the examination with certainty and ease. It is for NIOS to go an extra mile rather than expecting the students to walk long distances from villages and towns to take the examination.”

The petition had stated, “The travelling of such a long distance by these students either result in their non-appearance in the said examination or missing their examinations because of long distances.”