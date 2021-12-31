Home / India News / Cong appoints in-charge for West Bengal
india news

Cong appoints in-charge for West Bengal

The development comes at a time when the Congress is on the backfoot in West Bengal and its relations with the ruling All IndaTrinamool Congress are strained
Chellakumar is already the party’s in-charge for Odisha
Chellakumar is already the party’s in-charge for Odisha
Published on Dec 31, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Congress leader A Chellakumar has been appointed the party’s in-charge for West Bengal, the party has said in a statement. The appointment comes nearly seven months after Jitin Prasada quit the post and the party.

The development comes at a time when the Congress is on the backfoot in West Bengal and its relations with the ruling All IndaTrinamool Congress are strained.

Chellakumar is already the party’s in-charge for Odisha.

A communication from Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said, “Hon’ble Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Chellakumar as AICC in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar islands for an interim period, with immediate effect.”

Prasada quit the Congress in June, a month after the Congress drew a blank in the Bengal assembly elections. It had contested the polls in alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left parties.

“The delay in appointing an AICC in-charge for the Congress was plausible as there were no elections round the corner,” said a senior leader.

Chellakumar’s entry in Bengal also comes at a point when the Congress’ larger goal of an united Opposition is facing issues from the Trinamool.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out