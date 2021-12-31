Cong appoints in-charge for West Bengal

New Delhi: Congress leader A Chellakumar has been appointed the party’s in-charge for West Bengal, the party has said in a statement. The appointment comes nearly seven months after Jitin Prasada quit the post and the party.

The development comes at a time when the Congress is on the backfoot in West Bengal and its relations with the ruling All IndaTrinamool Congress are strained.

Chellakumar is already the party’s in-charge for Odisha.

A communication from Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said, “Hon’ble Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Chellakumar as AICC in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar islands for an interim period, with immediate effect.”

Prasada quit the Congress in June, a month after the Congress drew a blank in the Bengal assembly elections. It had contested the polls in alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left parties.

“The delay in appointing an AICC in-charge for the Congress was plausible as there were no elections round the corner,” said a senior leader.

Chellakumar’s entry in Bengal also comes at a point when the Congress’ larger goal of an united Opposition is facing issues from the Trinamool.