Cong continues to attack BJP on textbook row, demands withdrawal

The Congress has intensified its demands to withdraw all school textbooks from circulation to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that is already on the back foot on the issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Sunday said the government and its school textbook revision committee has removed several aspects relating to Dr BR Ambedkar.

“In the seventh standard social science textbook, they have mentioned social reformers. There was information about Dr BR Ambedkar as well here. But they (textbook revision committee) have removed the mention of Ambedkar’s parents’ names and his birth place and date as well,” he said.

He added that Ambedkar is referred to as the “Samvidhana Shilpi” or sculptor of the constitution but it has now been made as being part of the drafting of the constitution by the revision committee.

“I have never seen a state government behave so irresponsibly and the BJP government is responsible for all the changes in these textbooks,” Shivakumar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statements came two days after the Bommai government disbanded the school textbook revision committee under Rohit Chakratheertha which had implemented changes which were opposed by several sections of writers, noted littérateurs, activists and the political opposition in Karnataka and other places from the country.

The BJP was accused of trying to distort history by excluding the names and prominence of personalities like Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru, Basavanna and Kuvempu among others and include KB Hedgewar and others.

“We have always viewed these great people with respect but in these textbooks, there is an attempt to portray them as ordinary,” Shivakumar added.

The BJP government on Friday decided to disband the committee under Chakratheertha after several religious seers had threatened to agitate against the government over its portrayal of Basavanna, the 12th century social reformer, whose followers are called Lingayats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Incidentally, this community is one of the biggest backers of the BJP in Karnataka and were instrumental in backing BS Yediyurappa in 2008, helping the BJP form its first ever government in southern India.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said: “All are opposing this, including writers, politicians. If they (BJP government) continue like this, then the people will teach them a lesson. For children, they should read about issues which would help enlighten their minds and have education that sparks scientific temperament. They should be taught history on who fought and died for independence and draw inspiration from them. Instead, they (BJP government) have a speech by KB Hedgewar which was made to the RSS. Why do we need it? They should give up on this revision exercise and bring back the earlier textbooks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bommai has assured to correct the anomalies with reference to Basavanna as per his order on Friday.

“Congress leaders are indulging in politics over textbook review too. The education minister would reply to that,” Bommai said on Sunday.

With just one year to go before elections, the BJP was accused of trying to inject Hindutva into these textbooks and “corrupt” young and impressionable minds for its own political benefits.

“There are 4-6 people in a committee and it’s not about any one individual. A responsibility was given and it will be fulfilled. It does not happen at some individual level but these changes, exclusion and inclusion happen based on issues. But if there is any objection, it will be set right,” CN Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka’s minister for higher education said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}