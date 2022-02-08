Cong never thought beyond dynasty: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday defended the Union government’s performance on job-creation, inflation, and vaccinating hundreds of millions of people amid the global Covid pandemic, while slamming the Congress for its legacy of bad policies, for thinking only of its own “dynasty”, and for being influenced by “urban Naxals”.

Modi was speaking in the Upper House in a customary vote of thanks to the President’s address, a day after he attacked the Opposition for trying to derail India’s path to the high table of a new world order.

“Congress is caught in the web of urban Naxals. They have captured their way of thinking. And the urban Naxals have done this by taking advantage of the plight of Congress…” the PM said, while slamming the grand old party’s high command for “discrediting, destabilising and dismissing” elected state governments in the past.

Urban Naxal is a term used by the Bharatiya Janata Party for left-aligned activists who, they claim, are working against national interest. In the Lower House, the PM used another similar term, “Tukde Tukde gang” (the group that wants to break India).

Modi said the Congress leadership was responsible for the dismissal of about 50 state governments, and that it cannot look beyond its “dynasty” -- a reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family -- which is the “biggest threat to democracy”.

“When one family dominates a political party, then talent is the first casualty. I suggest all political parties should establish democracy in their own parties and the Congress being the oldest party of the country has more responsibility to do so,” Modi said.

“Some people ask what would have happened, had the Congress not been there… Had the Congress been dissolved, as was the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, then democracy would have been free of dynastic politics; instead of looking at things from a foreign prism, India would have followed the path of indigenous resolutions…Had the Congress not been there democracy would not have been strangulated in 1975 (the emergency)…,” he added. His reference is to an article by Mahatma Gandhi, published posthumously in which he spoke of the Congress being disbanded and changed into a service organisation, although several Gandhi experts, over the years, have argued that he wasn’t really calling for an end to the party, but revisiting its role in independent India.

Even as lawmakers from the Congress, the DMK and some from the Trinamool Congress staged a walkout, the Prime Minister lashed out at the Congress for deepening regionalism and casteism. “Had it not been for the Congress, there would have been no massacre of Sikhs (1984, following Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards) and Punjab would not have burnt in the fire of terrorism…Kashmiri Pandits would not have had to leave Kashmir (the exodus that started around 1989), and people would not have to wait for so long for basic amenities,” he said.

Listening is as much as part of democracy as speaking, Modi said, as the leaders were walking out of the House. “They are facing problems in listening as they developed a habit of lecturing while being in power for years.”

The scathing attack against the Opposition came in the backdrop of the several leaders, particularly Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing the government of failing to provide jobs, for economic inequality, and for destroying the spirit of federalism.

The Prime Minister accused the parties of trying to diminish India’s achievements, and even trying to derail the Covid inoculation drive by trying to create scepticism about the vaccine.

In response to the Opposition’s charge that the Union government has eroded federalism, the PM said that the Congress was in no position to raise the question of India being a union of states or the idea of India. “Now, the Congress has an objection with the nation. If the nation, its idea is unconstitutional, then why your party was named Indian National Congress? Now you have this new thought, change your party’s name from Indian National Congress to ‘Federation of Congress’,” he said.

India is known as the “mother of democracy”, the PM said, and both democracy and debate have been part of Indian culture for centuries.

While the Opposition accused the Union government of fostering autocracy, Modi said several artistes in the past were victims of the Congress government’s intolerance. He cited the examples of Hridaynath Mangeshkar -- a brother of singer Lata Mangeshkar -- who was fired from All India Radio for reciting a patriotic poem by Veer Savarakar, and singer Kishore Kumar who was barred from AIR for not supporting the Emergency.

Modi also mentioned the Union government’s achievements, and defended its performance in key areas. He said that an authentic measure of job creation was data from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which shows that 12 million new jobs were created in 2020 in the formal job sector, and the bulk of these new entrants were between 18-25 years of age.

“Some sectors were given focused attention such as MSMEs and agriculture,” he said, adding that there has been a bumper crop production. Modi added that performance-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for the automobile and battery industries have already begun showing results; hiring has doubled since the lockdown ended; and NASSCOM’s data show that 2.7 million were employed in the IT sector alone since 2017; and India has become synonymous with start-ups with the number of unicorns in 2021 higher than ever before.

“Inflation in the US is at a 40-year high. In the UK it is at a 30-year high…here we have made an honest attempt to control it and keep it at a certain level. In the UPA years inflation was in double digits,” he said. The latest data puts retail inflation in India at 5.59%.

The PM also attacked India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for not making enough efforts to liberate Goa. “Goa got freedom after 15 years of India’s independence. The then prime minister was concerned about his international image. He used to think that attacking Goa will tarnish his image as a peace-loving leader and he left Goa on its own,” Modi. Goa is among five states heading into polls later this month.

Modi invoked Nehru multiple times during his Lok Sabha speech on Monday as well.

Reacting to the PM’s speech, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Some elevate debates in the Parliament, but even by his pathetic standards of decency, dignity, sobriety of language and fidelity to facts, the PM plumbed new depths in the Rajya Sabha today, forcing an Opposition walkout.”