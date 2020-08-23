Cong orders probe after its top two leaders in Agra quit over video row

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:10 IST

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress has ordered a probe after its district president Manoj Dixit and district general secretary Shahid Ahmed resigned late Saturday night following two videos, including one of a purported extortion bid, that were widely shared on social media.

In one of the videos Dixit is allegedly seen asking an unidentified person for an initial payment of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh monthly for not protesting further against Torrent Power Limited, a private corporation which is the franchisee of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) for power distribution in Agra.

Congress chief in Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Lallu ordered a probe after the videos went viral.

“It is an unfortunate matter and the party high command is taking action in this regard,” Shabana Khandelwal, the state general secretary of the Congress, said Sunday.

While Dixit has rejected the allegation, Torrent Power Limited distanced itself from the controversy.

“Torrent Power Limited has nothing to do with this video or contents therein. No one was asked to represent us, nor any one had discussed the matter on our behalf as shown in the video,” said Bhupinder Singh, the public relations officer for Torrent Power Limited.

After submitting her resignation, Dixit said it was a conspiracy.

“I have already resigned from the post of district president and will face the probe,” she said.

“I have no connection with the video going viral nor have I demanded any money for not protesting against the power company. I had gone to Agra city on August 15 for the Independence Day function, visited party leader Shahid Ahmed’s house and discussed party matters. No such statements were made by me as alleged in the video,” said Dixit.

She said the video was manipulated to frame her.

“I have never betrayed my party. Rather, I enhanced its strength in the district. I had always worked to strengthen the hands of party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Ajay Kumar Lallu, but I was framed as I had strengthened the Congress party in Agra,” Dixit said.

In the second video, Shahid Ahmed was seen purportedly acknowledging that he had colluded with another partyman to trap Dixit.

He repeated the same thing when asked on the phone.

“I had received Rs 20,000 and was promised Rs 80,000 by Raghvendra Meenu for getting this video recorded so that district president of Congress Manoj Dixit could be removed from her post,” Ahmed said, adding that he was ashamed of betraying Dixit.

But he also said that some parts of the video were edited.

He was allegedly seen in the first video too but did not speak in it.

Dixit had recently staged a big protest against Torrent Power Limited. The police had arrested her and released her the next day.