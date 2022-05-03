Cong protests after Rahul denied nod to visit varsity

Following Osmania University’s denial to allow Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the university campus to interact with students on May 7, the party activists on Monday protested against the varsity decision in Telangana. Police arrested 17 people for rioting and trespass.

Responding to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy’s protest call, activists from the Youth Congress and party’s student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) burnt chief minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao’s effigies in multiple areas, including Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal and Hyderabad.

At Osmania University, members of the Osmania Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) also staged a demonstration in front of the Arts College building and burnt the CM’s effigy. They demanded that Gandhi be allowed to visit the campus to interact with the students.

However, the police took the JAC leaders into custody and shifted them to OU police station, where they were lodged till evening, before letting them off. The police beefed up security on the OU campus in view of the protests by the student groups.

Meanwhile, Telangana high court on Monday directed Osmania University vice-chancellor (V-C) professor D Ravinder to re-examine the petition filed by the Congress leaders for allowing Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7. While asking the petitioners to again seek permission from the V-C, the court, hoped that the V-C would take the appropriate call.

On Sunday, university registrar P Laxminarayana issued a statement that Gandhi won’t be permitted to hold a meeting at the Tagore Auditorium, as per the resolution taken by the university executive council on June 22, 2021, not to permit any political or religious organisations to organise any sort of gatherings on the campus.

He also said the OU employees’ union were slated for May 7 and therefore, all the colleges and offices on the campus would be engaged for the same.

“The university campus is busy with academic and examination schedule and moreover, students are preparing for the job recruitment tests. If Rahul comes to the campus, it might disturb the atmosphere and there might be a law and order issue,” Laxminarayana said.

Soon after the statement from the registrar, several protesters led by NSUI state president Venkat Balmoor stormed into the OU administrative building and tried to barge into the locked V-C’s office. They allegedly broke the glass panes of the door and raised slogans against the government.

The police arrested Balmoor and 17 others for unlawful assembly, assault, rioting, trespass and preventing public servants from discharging their duties. They were also charged with attempting to outrage the modesty of a woman constable.Later, Balmoor and others were produced before a local magistrate, who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Congress MLA and PCC working president T Jagga Reddy said Gandhi’s visit had nothing to do with politics. “He just wanted to understand the problems of students. We will bring him to the campus at any cost and the state government alone will be responsible for any untoward incident on May 7,” Reddy said.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Manickam Tagore also condemned the arrest of NSUI leaders and demanded their immediate release.

On Monday afternoon, the PCC chief led a delegation of senior leaders to Chanchalguda jail, where Balmoor and others were lodged. He submitted a memorandum to jail superintendent Shiv Kumar Goud requesting him to permit Gandhi to meet the arrested NSUI leaders.

Meanwhile, the TRS shot back at the Congress for making a ruckus over Gandhi’s visit. Senior TRS leader and Telangana Rythu Parirakshana Samithi president P Srihari Rao said that the Congress had done a lot of injustice to the farmers during its regime between 2004 and 2014.

He attributed the farmers’ suicides to the wrong policies adopted by the Congress in the past. “We gave several representations to Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on minimum support price and other issues, but they ignored them. Rahul has no moral right to talk about farmers,” Rao added.