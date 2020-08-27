Cong set to oppose 4 ordinances during session

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:38 IST

New Delhi: Congress, the principal Opposition party is all set to oppose at least four ordinances—including the three on farms—when the government tries to replace them in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 may face a stiff opposition from the Congress in both Houses of Parliament.

Senior Congress leaders said, they have found faults with The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, too.

The government has promulgated 11 ordinances—an executive route for urgent legislation when the Parliament is not in session—and will seek to replace them with bills in the forthcoming session that starts from September 14. An ordinance has a shelf life of six months and needs Parliament’s approval to make the law permanent.

The amendments in the farm-related laws were rolled out in June to help farmers amid the tough pandemic crisis. They were hailed as far-reaching steps to unshackle the country’s farm sector as the Centre changed the six-decade-old Essential Commodities Act and moved the other two ordinances to remove all restrictions on farm trade from while guaranteeing a legal framework for pre-agreed prices to farmers.

But the Congress remains unimpressed, especially because its government in Punjab and Haryana state unit have raised major objections and claimed these states have already started facing farmer protests against the new laws.

The party last evening, announced a 5-member panel to “discuss and formulate the Congress party’s stands on key ordinances promulgated by the Central government.” It has former union minister P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh, party MPs Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi.

At least three senior Congress leaders maintain that the move will only help corporate buyers of crops and weaken India’s MSP and other safety net for farmers.

While the dilution of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees Act (APMCA) has been widely hailed by experts as better selling power to farmer and allowing them to bypass the Laxman-rekha of local mandis, the Congress will dish out government data to show that more than 50% of different kinds of farm produce including wheat, paddy, maize, mustard, bajra, cotton, soyabean, jowar, potato, sugarcane, groundnut and even coconut—are sold to local private traders and not designated mandis.

A Congress leader also claimed that while transaction in traditional mandis will invoke fees, but trade zones specified under the new laws would not see any such levy, creating different systems. “The party is also studying the Bihar experiment when it removed APMCA restrictions in 2006 but instead of benefitting farmers it forced them to sell produce below MSP rates,” said a leader.

Kavitha Kuruganti, Convenor of Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), said, “the government talks about freedom for farmers through APMC ordinance but there has never been any legal restrictions to sell outside mandis and under the earlier APMC act they were always free. The APMC and Contract Farming ordinance will lead to asking farmers to have interface with corporates in an unequal market.”

She also added that more players in the market without licenses “would not necessarily empower farmers and it will not be possible for them to find best buyers in other states since many farmers are bound by creditors and in reality, they have little choice.”

The Congress may ask for a mechanism to ensure that no farmer is forced to sell anything less than the MSP. Kavitha also said there must be a registry of buyers and a strong government oversight.

Talking about The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, a senior leader claimed it will only benefit hoarding and consumers would be badly affected.