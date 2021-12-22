Cong slams govt for disallowing discussions during Parliament’s winter session

NEW DELHI: The Congress hit out at the Union government for disallowing discussions on issues such as the revoked farm laws and other bills as the Parliament’s winter session concluded on Wednesday. The party accused the Centre of purposely suspending vocal MPs.

“We came prepared to raise numerous issues in the Parliament, but the day the session began the Centre suspended our 12 opinionated MPs who would have spoken against the government,” said Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. “To have a majority in the Upper House, the ruling party blacklisted the members....” He called this an unconstitutional act.

Kharge said the Centre knew the Opposition would raise up the mowing down of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and the alleged involvement of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son in it. “So, they intentionally delayed daily proceedings and eventually ended the Winter Session one day earlier,” he said. “They gave us a bad name by saying that the Opposition does not allow the House to run smoothly.”

Other Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh echoed Kharge and said the Centre did not want the issues related to China, inflation, unemployment, and Teni to be raised.