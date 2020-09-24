e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress accuses BSY’s family of graft

Congress accuses BSY’s family of graft

Congress released extracts of alleged Whatsapp conversations, phone calls and bank transaction statements to make its point. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents furnished.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:39 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Vijayendra dismissed the allegations in a tweet, saying: “Shocking that @rssurjewala...has come all the way to Bengaluru and ended up parroting the false charges & lies made...by a private TV channel with history of character assassination, blackmail, and extortion.”
Vijayendra dismissed the allegations in a tweet, saying: “Shocking that @rssurjewala...has come all the way to Bengaluru and ended up parroting the false charges & lies made...by a private TV channel with history of character assassination, blackmail, and extortion.”(PTI)
         

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, grandson and son-in-law had taken a ₹17 crore bribe in connection with the awarding of a ₹666.22 crore construction project of the Bangalore Development Authority in 2017.
Citing an alleged sting operation by a Kannada TV channel, Congress’s national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala — on his maiden visit to the state after becoming the party’s general secretary for Karnataka — said: “Is it correct that the CM’s son Vijayendra was in clear knowledge of Rs 12 crore bribe having been taken by the BDA commissioner from the contractor, allegedly in the name of the CM and his son?”

Vijayendra dismissed the allegations in a tweet, saying: “Shocking that @rssurjewala...has come all the way to Bengaluru and ended up parroting the false charges & lies made...by a private TV channel with history of character assassination, blackmail, and extortion.”

Surjewala demanded a judicial enquiry and the resignation of CM Yediyurappa.

Congress released extracts of alleged Whatsapp conversations, phone calls and bank transaction statements to make its point. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents furnished.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who was accompanying Surjewala, said that Vijayendra demanded ₹17 crore of which ₹7.4 crore was transferred through RTGS to Shashidhar (Yediyurappa’s grandson) and the rest was delivered in cash to Virupakashappa (the CM’s son-in-law) at his residence in Hubli.

On September 20, Vijayendra had tweeted: “Being in public life is not easy. You refuse illegal demands & reject requests of News channel head and the channel turns vicious against you & your family members. I won’t take this lying down.”

tags
top news
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Knights wilt as Sharma leads charge of the champions
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Knights wilt as Sharma leads charge of the champions
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In