Centre obsessed about new Parliament, but doesn’t allow discussions: Anand Sharma

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of being “too obsessed” about the new Parliament building, while “never allowing any discussion from the opposition” when the House proceedings are on. Congress leader Anand Sharma addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

“Democracy is shrinking in the largest democracy of the world and magnificent buildings are being obsessed about. The government needs to know that wherever democracy and parliamentary system has flourished, it has not because of such monumental buildings. The new parliament building is being built and celebrated, but the government should also allow discussions instead of just talking about the glamour of the building,” Congress leader and former commerce minister Anand Sharma said during a press conference.

Sharma also slammed Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the “economic situation” of the country and underlined how the unemployment rate is stuck at 8%.

“Does anyone know the statistics as of March 2023? Throughout the entirety of the past year till now, the unemployment rate has been stuck at 8%. This is a serious issue, and the government should answer this. Surely if you listen to the finance minister or the propaganda machinery of the government, everything will seem fine. But it’s high time we ask these questions,” the Congress leader added.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament, Sharma said the move sent out a wrong message about the functioning of the government but hoped “justice” from the judiciary.

“Constitutional democracy is a challenge, more so when opposition leaders are the targets. This too is a litmus test for the Indian judiciary. How Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification was expedited does not send out a great message about the government. But if such things are promoted, you will find all opposition members outside the Parliament. I don’t doubt that things will be better over time and any wrong decisions will be overturned, but still it’s clear how dangerous the situation is,” Sharma said.

The new Parliament at the heart of Lutyens in Delhi is expected to be operational by early August this year. It is being constructed as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

The new complex will have 888 seats in the Lok Sabha and 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha. Unlike the present Parliament building, the new edifice will not have a central hall. The Lok Sabha chamber will be able to house 1,272 members in case of a joint session. The rest of the building will have four floors with offices of ministers and committee rooms.