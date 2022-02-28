Congress acts like it is Muslims’ kin, says minister Eshwarappa

Karnataka minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa courted controversy on Monday after he said “the Congress acts like they are relatives of the Muslims”.

“We (BJP) are for Hindus, but Congress cannot even say we are for Muslims. The Congress acts like they are relatives of the Muslims,” he said in Raichur on Monday.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister is already under fire for his controversial comment about replacing the national flag with a saffron one, and leading the funeral procession of Harsha Jingade, a Bajrang Dal worker killed in Shivamogga, which led to communal riots in the district last Monday.

The BJP has distanced itself from Eshwarappa’s saffron flag remark, with national president JP Nadda last week saying that the party doesn’t subscribe to his views.

Eshwarappa also slammed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for asking him to give up his seat for Harsha’s family.

“I am a Hindu, and if my party says will give it up for another Hindu and never for any reason will I let it go for a Muslim. Let the leader of the opposition (legislative council) give up his seat for CM Ibrahim,” Eshwarappa said.

He added that by giving up his seat, there will be no guarantee that there will be lower deaths.

A senior leader, Ibrahim said he will part ways with the Congress last month after he was denied the post of Opposition Leader.

DK Shivakumar, the KPCC chief on Monday said that Eshwarappa was called a traitor by his own party president and that there was no case against him.