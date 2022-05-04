‘Gracefully reject’: Congress advises Pratapsingh Rane on cabinet status row

PANAJI: The Congress leadership has asked former Goa chief minister Pratapsingh Rane, who has been bestowed with ‘lifetime cabinet’ status by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, to “gracefully reject” the post even as the government on Wednesday told the Bombay high court that it will not appoint any staff to Rane until the court adjudicates on the constitutionality of his cabinet status.

“For a man of Shri Pratapsingh Rane’s stature, he should gracefully reject this #Cabinetstatus conferred. Neither does he require it nor will it enhance his status. It sets a bad precedent & I’m sure it’s not permissible as per law. So why suffer the humiliation of a #HC order,” AICC desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a tweet.

The Bombay high court at Goa, which is hearing a petition challenging the constitutional validity of Rane’s cabinet status, declined to directly stay the notification after the government’s assured that it won’t appoint any staff to him until the court adjudicates on the constitutional validity of the decision.

The Goa government defended the decision saying that the move wasn’t an ‘appointment’ but rather an award to recognise Rane’s contribution to the state over his five-decade long tenure as a legislator. Rane, a nine-time MLA and a six-time chief minister of Goa, was first elected in 1972 and served as the chief minister for 15 years.

“There is a difference between appointing a person to any particular post along with status of the rank of a post, and merely providing equivalence in status and rank. In the present case, Rane has not been appointed to the post of minister or accommodated against any post to enable him to function as a minister. The government has only conferred the status of cabinet minister on Rane and the same has been done only to recognise and honour his lifetime contribution to the state as a legislator having been elected for almost 50 years and for also being the longest serving chief minister of the state for more than 15 years,” undersecretary (personnel), Shripad Arlekar said in an affidavit defending the government’s decision before the court.

Lawyer-activist Aires Rodrigues approached the high court challenging the notification which granted him cabinet status for life, which the activist argued was in violation of constitutional provisions on the number of cabinet ministers in a state.

The high court admitted the petition on April 25 and asked the government and Rane to file their responses.

Besides an official car, residence and free travel, the cabinet status entitles Rane to be entitled to get 18 staffers at his service. These include two officers on special duty, one advisor, one undersecretary, two private secretaries, a personal assistant, three junior assistants, two computer-cum-telephone operators, two drivers and four multi-tasking staffers. In addition, he would be also entitled to two personal security officers and five policemen at his residence.

Rane himself has refused to be drawn into the legality of the decision saying he left it to the wisdom of the court.

“I submit that I have not asked for any such honour, privilege and the same has been bestowed upon me by the state of Goa in its own discretion and wisdom,” Rane said in a reply filed before the high court.

Rane said that while he believed that the decision is not “contrary to law in any manner whatsoever, either as alleged by the petitioner or otherwise” he was “not dealing with the petitioners’ allegations with respect to the legality of the said notification and with all humility, will leave this matter to the Goa government and to the best judgement of the court.”