Congress, BJP are on same page against BJD’s Odisha panchayat election plan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have asked the government to only go ahead with the panchayat election process if it can implement reservation of 27% seats for other backward classes.

On Wednesday, a delegation of BJP MLAs led by Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra met governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and submitted a memorandum protesting the publication of draft reservation list for zilla parishad, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats without any reservation for OBCs.

As per the new reservation list, 12 of the 30 zilla parishad chairpersons’ post has been reserved for candidates of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. The post of chairpersons in 7 tribal-dominated districts has been reserved for the scheduled tribe while in the rest 23 districts, 54 posts of chairpersons have been reserved for scheduled caste candidates. The posts of sarpanch in 7 tribal-dominated districts have been reserved for scheduled tribes while out of the 4697 panchayats in the rest 23 districts, the sarpanch post in 1161 panchayats reserved for the SC category.

The state government’s new list came a week after the Orissa High Court directed the state government to withdraw its earlier notification for panchayat polls that earmarked seats for OBC candidates and publish a new list.

The high court cited the December 6, 2021 order of the Supreme Court which quashed the Maharashtra government’s ordinance for 27% quota for OBCs in all zilla parishads and panchayat samitis without collecting data on OBCs in every municipal body seat. The SC had asked Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to comply with the “triple test” before notifying the reservation of seats for OBCs the local bodies under their jurisdiction. The triple test includes setting up a dedicated commission to conduct an empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness as regards local bodies in the state, specifying the proportion of reservation required according to the commission’s recommendations.

Mohapatra who met the Governor said the move of the Odisha government to proceed with the panchayat polls without reservation to OBCs is strictly contrary to the object, intent and purpose of the constitutional scheme of advancement and adequate representation of OBCs.

“Persons belonging to OBC category are deprived of an opportunity to be elected to the elected positions through the democratic process and fulfil the aspirations of OBC communities. It is quite unfortunate that the state government is actively pursuing to conduct the panchayat elections without reservations to OBCs. Such an election would deprive the persons belonging to OBC community for five long years which by no stretch of logic can be said to be a short period causing grave prejudices to the backward classes,” the BJP delegation said requesting the Governor to take up the issue with the State Election Commission.

Senior BJP leader and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticised the publication of the new notification saying Odisha government could have approached the top court against the high court order, especially when its own SLP for reservation beyond 50% is pending with the apex court.

The BJP’s demand comes in the backdrop of BJD’s decision to nominate 40% candidates in the forthcoming panchayat elections from OBCs. Though the BJD earlier announced that it will give 27% tickets to OBC candidates, BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das on Saturday moved a resolution in the state executive meeting to give 40% tickets to OBCs.

“As the SC has passed an order on scrapping reservation for OBCs, reservation for OBCs is not possible in panchayat polls. So the state executive moved the proposal to give 40% tickets to OBCs,” said BJD leader Debi Mishra.

The BJD, however, did not clarify whether the party would reserve 40 per cent of the seats from the total number of zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats or 40 per cent of the seats after deducting the seats for SC/ST from the total number of seats.

Congress leader Ganeswar Behera demanded that the state goes to polls only after implementing the OBC quota provision.

“A special session of the assembly should be convened to make required legal provision to give social justice to the OBCs in the state. Once the legislation is made, OBCs can get the reservation in politics, education and jobs like other states,” he said.

Former union minister Srikant Jena, also an OBC leader, demanded that Odisha, like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra which have put the panchayat polls on hold till seats are reserved for OBCs, should also stay the election till it reserves seats for OBCs. “The state government should call a special session in the Assembly to discuss the issue. The Centre should move a review petition in SC seeking withdrawal of the December 6 order of the apex court,” said Jena.