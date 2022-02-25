Congress conspicuous by its absence in riot-hit Shivamogga

Shivamogga Congress leaders are conspicuous by their absence in Shivamogga even five days after riots rocked the district, baffling many in the party as one of their largest support bases, Muslims, were targeted and attacked by right-wing groups.

The delayed and muted response by the Congress in controversial issues, such as the Hijab row or the riots in Shivamogga, is likely to have a bearing on how the party is viewed by one of its core support bases, adding to the risk of minority votes drifting towards smaller political parties like the Social Democratic Party of India and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“When such an incident happens, at least for courtesy they (state leaders) could have come here. But we don’t know what they decided,” said a long-time Congress worker and former office-bearer in Shivamogga, requesting not to be named. “The BJP is in a mess and it is favourable to the Congress, but it depends on how such incidents are handled.”

While senior leaders like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have made strong statements against the BJP and minister KS Eshwarappa’s role in the entire episode in Shivamogga, ministers from the Basavaraj Bommai-led government have made a beeline to visit the family of Harsha Jingade, who was murdered on Sunday night allegedly by at least six people, all Muslims.

The police have arrested eight people so far and are probing the possible motive behind the attack, but Eshwarappa’s statement -- a ‘Hindu karyakarta’ was killed by ‘Muslim goondas’ -- has fuelled communal tensions in the district, resulting in a mob unleashing violence on people from the minority community.

“If all of us come, then automatically workers will join us. Then we will be accused of breaking curfews and questioned as to why no action was taken against us. And if something (untoward) happens, we will be accused of spoiling the atmosphere. So Congress is watching and taking a day-to-day situation report. So in the days to come, I am sure they (state leaders) will come,” UT Kader, the Congress legislator from Dakshina Kannada and deputy leader of the opposition, told HT.

The Congress won just one of the seven seats in Shivamogga in 2018, down from three in 2013. The BJP had won no seats in the district in 2013; BS Yediyurappa had won on a Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) ticket.

“The Congress is losing Muslim votes and is trying not to damage chances of getting Hindu votes,” said a former voter of the Congress party in neighbouring Dakshina Kannada district, reasoning why the grand old party has kept its distance from a few issues and has even been accused of pedalling soft Hindutva.

The lack of a Muslim leader with a statewide reach is possibly another problem the party has as it continues to depend on opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

“We have to display sensible leadership and should not get driven by emotions as the situation is very delicate,” said another Congress legislator from Bengaluru, requesting anonymity.

He said that since the Congress is looking at ‘long-term’ gains, reacting harshly or getting sucked into the trap of the BJP would mean more harm in the 2023 assembly elections. “The reason why the BJP would not ban the SDPI and AIMIM is because the former is reaping the benefits of the split in Muslim votes while consolidating the Hindu votes by trying to overshadow the narrative of caste-based politics in the state,” he said.

There are only seven Muslim legislators in the 224-seat Karnataka legislative assembly though the community forms over 13% of the state’s over 70 million population. It was the lowest Muslim representation in Karnataka for over a decade, which stood at nine in 2008 and 11 in 2013.

In recent years, Muslim leaders like Roshan Baig and CM Ibrahim have also departed from the Congress.