Congress continues stir inside Karnataka assembly

Four days after the Congress legislators started a protest, to exert pressure on chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai-led state government to remove Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for his controversial comment about replacing the national flag with a saffron one,the party leaders continued to camp on the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Sunday.

The Congress legislators have also been spending the night inside the assembly hall in the Vidhana Soudha. “The agitation is happening because of the adamant stand of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Who is asking for Eshwarappa’s resignation? No one. We want his dismissal. Our appeal is also to governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to dismiss him,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D K Shivakumar said.

The legislators will continue to protest inside the assembly when the session resumes on Monday, he said, adding, party workers across the state will appeal to the governor to take action against the minister.Talking to the media Shivakumar also added that the CM is under pressure from within the party.

“If the CM would have had self-esteem, then he would have thrown out the foul-mouthed Eshwarappa from the government when he had said that medium and large industries minister Murugesh Nirani would become the next chief minister,” said Shivakumar.

Bommai while reacting to the Congress protest said on Saturday that they had lost the morality to be the ruling party and even to sit in the Opposition.

News agency PTI had reported on Sunday that DK Shivakumar and other Congress legislators go home for a while to come back again to continue the protest. Quoting an anonymous Congress leader the agency reported that the agitation will continue either till “the dismissal of Eshwarappa or till the end of the current assembly session.”

Earlier, while responding to a question by reporters, about whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the Red Fort, Eshwarappa had said: “Not today, someday in the future.”

“Discussions are today taking place in the country on ‘Hindu vichara’ and ‘Hindutva’. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandair will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren’t we constructing it now?.. “In the same way sometime in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years ‘bhagwa dhwaj’ may become the national flag. I don’t know (sic),” Eshwarappa had said.

He pointed out that tricolour remains the constitutionally accepted flag of the country, and every individual must respect it. “Hindu dharma will prevail in the country sometime in the future. Then, we will hoist the saffron flag at Red Fort,” Eshwarappa said.

On Sunday reacting to the protest, Eshwarappa said that he is not affected by the protest. “I’m not affected by any of the (Congress protests). Let them continue, my only concern is that other important matters that should be discussed in assembly will be ignored due to this,” he said.

The Congress in Karnataka has been demanding the resignation of the minister and that he be booked for sedition regarding his statement about the national flag.

