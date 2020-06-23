Congress denies Rahul Gandhi’s return as president taken up at top body meet

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:20 IST

The issue of Rahul Gandhi’s return as the party president echoed in Tuesday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting when Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the time has come for him to once again take over the reins of the organisation.

A Congress leader familiar with the development said Gehlot’s suggestion was endorsed by former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat. However, no other CWC member spoke on the matter, he added.

Asked about it at a virtual press conference later, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said the issue was not discussed at the meeting.

“This is the sentiment of every Congress leader and worker. But the issue was not discussed at the meeting today. I am hopeful that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party will take a call on these sentiments at an appropriate time,” Surjewala said.

“I don’t know from where you got this news,” Venugopal said in response to a question.

At a news conference last month, Gandhi had indicated that he will not return as the party chief anytime soon amid speculation about his active involvement in organisational matters and series of conversations with global leaders and experts on the Covid-19 crisis.

When asked that his active involvement during the lockdown was being perceived as his coming back as the Congress president, Gandhi shot back: “You, please read my letter that I wrote one year ago on that issue.”

Gandhi had resigned as the party chief at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25 last year following the party’s drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which it managed to win just 52 seats in the 543-member House against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s tally of 303.

At the fractious CWC meeting, Gandhi slammed the veterans for “placing the interests” of their sons above the party, and also mentioned that some leaders had even lost the election from their strongholds even as he criticised a section of the so-called GenNext for hankering for posts.

He brought finality to his decision to step down as the party president on July 3 when he tweeted a four-page farewell note listing the reasons why he resigned.

In the letter, Gandhi took a sharp dig at his party colleagues for the electoral drubbing the Congress received and spoke about the lack of support to him, saying he had stood completely alone in the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“I personally fought the Prime Minister, the RSS and the institutions they have captured with all my being. I fought because I love India. And I fought to defend the ideals India was built upon. At times, I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it,” he wrote.

Speculation about Gandhi coming back as the Congress president anytime soon intensified after his inclusion in the party’s 11-member consultative committee on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had named the group, headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on April 18.

Another Congress functionary said several party leaders at Tuesday’s CWC meeting raised the issue of lack of support to Gandhi over his consistent attacks on the government on the border standoff with China.

“Many leaders felt that it was Rahul Gandhi only who is taking on the government on the China issue and that he is not getting any support from others in the party. It was then decided that the party would henceforth raise the issue in a calibrated manner and forcefully back Rahul Gandhi’s aggression on the matter,” the party functionary said on condition of anonymity.