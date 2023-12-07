Congress did ‘greatest harm’ to backward classes: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday tore into the Congress over its record of Other Backward Classes (OBC) welfare, saying the opposition party had done the “greatest harm” to the community, and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi relentlessly worked for their overall development. Union home minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI)

Shah said Modi was born into a poor family and became the prime minister, and therefore knew the pain of the backward classes and the poor.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The Congress has done greatest harm to OBCs. The party has done nothing for the welfare of the OBCs. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been working relentlessly for the welfare of backward classes,” he said while replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

Shah alleged that historically, the Congress opposed the welfare of the backward classes and has only resorted to lip-service for such communities. “I say this with full responsibility, this is the historic truth. If any party has opposed the welfare of the backward classes, then it is the Congress,” he said.

The home minister said it was the Congress government that delayed the report of the Kakasaheb Kalelkar Commission, which was set up to investigate the conditions of socially and educationally backward classes.

“Many Congress leaders chant ‘backward class’. Then there are some who are given a piece of paper and they keep reading it for six months until handed over a fresh piece of paper. They visit gram sabhas chanting the name of backward classes. They do not know what their party has done. Who sat on the Kaka Kalelkar report?” he asked.

Shah said even the Mandal Commission report granting reservation to the OBCs was implemented when the Congress was voted out of power. “Then too, it was the then leader of the opposition – Rajiv Gandhi – who had opposed the move,” he said.

The comments came at a time the Congress is increasingly pushing for a nationwide caste census – an exercise aimed at enumerating the backward classes – and has made it a central plank for the 2024 elections.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress for trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines.

Congress-led governments have never bothered to grant Constitutional status to the OBC Commission, Shah said. “The Congress never granted reservation to OBCs in central education schemes,” he said.

It was under Modi’s leadership that OBCs were granted reservation in Sainik schools, NEET and in central schools to study with dignity, he said. “Prime Minister Modi also ensured a 10% quota for economically weaker sections from unreserved classes,” he said.