Home / India News / Congress didn’t want resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute: Adityanath

Congress didn’t want resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute: Adityanath

The chief minister also termed November 9, 2019 a historic day when the Supreme Court paved a way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to media during his visit to Hanuman Garhi temple, in Ayodhya on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to media during his visit to Hanuman Garhi temple, in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday attacked the Congress, alleging that it did not want an end to the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site dispute. Adityanath, who was is Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations for the “bhoomi pujan” of the Ram temple here on August 5, also asked the opposition party to introspect, saying the construction of the temple should have started soon after the Independence. But when the power becomes more important for people than the country, they play with the emotions of the public for their political games; divide society on caste, creed and religion, he said, adding that the Congress did not “want the dispute to end”. Even a leader of the Opposition party had filed a petition in the apex court contending the issue “should not be resolved before the 2019 elections”, the CM claimed.

He claimed that now “pseudo-secularism and politics of caste, creed and religion has ended for always”. The chief minister said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of a grand Ram temple on August 5, it will be a historic and emotional moment for all. Besides, it will also be an opportunity to lay the foundation of a new India, he said.

