Congress divided over Modi’s security breach

The security lapse involving the Prime Minister’s convoy in Punjab on Thursday turned into a political controversy with the Congress launching an attack on the BJP for defaming Punjab and creating a “political drama”. But while a large section of the Opposition party launched a political attack on the BJP, a section of the Congress pointed put that the PM’s security is a serious, institutional issue and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to the Twitter to demand fixing accountability for the lapse and cautioned, “these are institutional matters, never personal.”

“Irrespective of politics, or sudden change of PM plans, or irremovability of protesting farmers at short notice because of change, or allegations and counter allegations, we have to take all steps to ensure PM security and fix accountability,” Singhvi said.

Another Congress MP, Manish Tewari, maintained on Thursday that the PM’s security is a serious matter that “should not be turned into a political football”. He demanded that an inquiry by a sitting high court judge should be ordered.

“I have been carefully watching the unfolding controversy about PM‘s trip to Punjab Yesterday. I did not want to give a knee jerk off the cuff anodyne reaction. What happened yesterday was most unfortunate, it should not have happened,” Tewari tweeted.

“PM’s security is governed by an Act of Parliament-The SPG Act of 1988 as amended in 2019. Security breach involving PM is a sensitive matter & should not be turned into a political football.Let entire sequence of events be enquired into by sitting judge of High Court to establish correct facts,” he added.

These responses came even as the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the BJP for creating a “political drama” and alleging “security breach” on Thursday. He pointed out that PM Modi’s convoy was stuck in UP in 2017 and in Delhi in 2018 but there were no allegations of a security breach.

“As PM changed his route last minute & travels by road, a delay of 15 min. in clearing farmers is projected as endangering his life. Did anyone attack PM’s convoy? Isn’t BJP insulting 3 CR Punjabis by such false bogey? He is India’s PM not BJP’s. Stop the fake noise,” Surjewala said.

Posting pictures of an empty rally ground, Surjewala said, “Dinally, the reason for cancelling rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji” and took digs at the BJP to add, “Is it the job of Congress Govt to fetch people for PM’s rally? BJP should own up loss of face among famers & people of Punjab instead of enacting Political Drama.”

Surjewala was not alone. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, “For god’s sake do not undermine the morale of our security forces, do not defame the brave land of Punjab. You cannot demonise an entire region and culture because of your petty politics,” hinting that the BJP defamed Punjab as the people have rejected the party.

The Punjab unit of the Congress said that “The schedule of PM Modi included no road trip, only arrival by a helicopter to Ferozpur from Bathinda airport,” adding that the people of Punjab are “well aware of his intentions”.