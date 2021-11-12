Congress hits out at BJP, AAP for ‘incompetence’ in managing pollution in NCR

The Congress on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their “incompetence” in managing the worsening pollution in the National Capital Region and triggered a war of words.

Pollution levels rose sharply on Thursday as winds died down, pushing the air quality index (AQI) back into the “severe” category. The AQI was at 411 at 4 pm on Thursday. By 10 pm, it rose to 431with average PM10 and PM2.5 pollutant levels nearing the emergency threshold.

“The capital of the country is not only in the grips speechwriters and advertisements but also in the grips of pollution. The capital of the country is suffocating- responsible for this is the BJP and the advertising campaigner AAP,” Congress said in a tweet. “BJP-AAP should quit making counter-accusations and allegations, and instead should find a solution.”

AAP leader and Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai asked the Congress to stop meddling and focus on Punjab that the latter rules and where stubble burning contributes to the pollution in the region. “This (stubble burning) is causing heightened amounts of pollution in Delhi.” He added the Delhi government was taking measures to control pollution through multiple campaigns.

BJP spokesman Tom Vadakkan blamed AAP for the pollution. “Pollution is an ongoing issue in Delhi. The problem is that they (AAP) are not a proactive government; they are a pro-publicity government,” Vadakkan said. “AAP only does publicity stunts like giving free water and electricity… They can blame Haryana and Punjab for the pollution, but the truth is that they do not want to take responsibility for their city.”