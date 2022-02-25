Congress lauds Rajasthan’s pension scheme, asks Centre to replicate it

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday praised the revival of the old pension scheme in Rajasthan and urged the Centre to replicate it for government employees across India.

“They [government employees] should understand that Congress has always protected their interests and an example of this is [chief minister] Ashok Gehlot’s decision in Rajasthan,” said Congress leader Ajay Maken.

He added Congress implemented the pay commission recommendations on salary increase from 1953. “For the first time since Independence, the pay commission was not implemented in 2003 under [Prime Minister Atal Bihari] Vajpayee’s government.”

Gehlot announced the restoration of the pension from next year for all employees appointed since January 1, 2004, as he presented the Rajasthan budget.

Maken lauded the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, which has been allocated ₹800 crore, in Rajasthan. Under the scheme, 100-day employment will be provided in urban areas on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.