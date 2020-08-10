Congress launches ‘Rozgar Do’ drive

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 07:46 IST

The Congress on Sunday launched a ‘Rozgar Do (give employment)’ campaign with its former chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that 140 million people have lost jobs due to the Centre’s policies in the past six years.

He alleged that the Modi government’s decision of demonetisation, its “faulty” implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and the Covid lockdown have “destroyed” the economy.

“When Modi became the prime minister, he promised the youth of the country that he will give jobs to 2 crore youth every year. He sold a dream, but the reality is that 14 crore people have become unemployed due to his policies,” Gandhi said in a video message while launching campaign on the Youth Congress foundation day.

“Why did this happen, because of the Modi government’s wrong policies. Demonetisation, faulty implementation of GST and then lockdown, these three steps have destroyed the economic structure of the country and the truth now is that India cannot give employment to its youth.”

BJP’s Gopal Agarwal said, “If he has some data, let him share..., we will answer them. Otherwise these are his opinions and have been answered several times. One source of his figure of 14 crore increase in unemployment is not sure. Second, linking of unemployment to Modiji policy is absurd. Thirdly, jobs include self employment figures, figures of mudra loans etc vouch for them.”