Congress lawmaker pledges support for BJP government in Assam

GUWAHATI: Opposition Congress lawmaker Sashi Kanta Das has pledged support for the Assam government ahead of his expected induction into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Das said within a short span, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been able to bring communities in the state together and also given a rapid boost to development. “Today (Monday), I spoke to him about development issues in (his constituency) Raha... and he (Sarma) assured all help. Therefore, I have decided to support the government,” Das said. “A decision on...joining the BJP has not been taken at this point. For now, I have decided to support the government for the sake of the development of my constituency.”

Sarma said to further develop Das’s constituency, the legislator expressed his desire to work with the government. “There was no discussion on the political aspect of it. At some time later definitely he (Das) will join the party (BJP)...” He added since Das has expressed willingness to support the government, they will help him in developing Raha. “Both state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and I will welcome him (Das)... You can surmise what that means.”

Sarma said many Opposition legislators were willing to join the ruling party due to the government’s work including waiving off of loans of nearly 1.1 million people.

Congress leader Rakibul Hussain said he was shocked and hurt by what Das has done. “It is still unclear whether he (Das) will quit Congress and join BJP... but remaining in an Opposition party and supporting the government does not make sense.”

Congress lawmakers Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain resigned earlier this year to join the BJP. All India United Democratic Front lawmaker Phanidhar Talukdar also quit his party and joined the ruling party. The three won by-polls in November on BJP’s tickets.

The BJP now has 62 lawmakers in the 126-member assembly. Congress, which won 29 seats in the assembly polls this year, has been reduced to 27 legislators.