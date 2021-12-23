Congress leader PT Thomas dies at 71

Senior Congress leader and MLA PT Thomas died at the Christian Medical College in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday after a brief illness, his family members said. He was 71.

A skilled orator and organiser, Thomas was known was known for his bold positions on key issues. He is survived by his wife and two children.

When the Congress opposed the Madhav Gadgil Committee report on Western Ghats fearing the wrath of the church, he stood with the report emphasising the need to preserve the fragile ecology of Ghats. A sitting MP from Idukki at the time, he was later denied a seat following protest from the church. He went on to represent the Thrikkakara assembly constituency twice.

Once mentored by A K Antony, Thomas was presently the working president of the Kerala Congress and was known for grooming a young crop of leaders in the state.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the leader. “As a vibrant and dedicated leader and parliamentarian he had endeared himself to the people,” said Governor Khan.

“The state has lost an able parliamentarian and orator,” said Vijayan.

“He will be remembered for being a vibrant and helpful person,” said Rahul in his condolence massage.

Thomas started his political career with the Kerala Students’ Union, the student wing of the Congress, and was appointed state Youth Congress president. He was then appointed a member of the All India Congress Committee and went on to be elected a parlimentarian and then legislator.

Thomas sought in his will to avoid religious rites, wreaths and state funeral and play his favorite song written by late poet Vayalar Rama Verma “Chandra kalambam charthi urungam theeram ….”during his last journey.