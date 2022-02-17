Congress leader Siddaramaiah leads party’s overnight protest in Karnataka assembly

Karnataka Congress members on Thursday decided to hold an overnight protest inside the Karnataka assembly seeking the resignation of rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa for his remarks on the national flag.

Last week, Eshwarappa said that in the future the saffron flag could become the national flag of India, and the same will be unfurled at the Red Fort.

On Thursday, as soon as the House commenced proceedings in the morning, Congress members rushed to the well and staged a dharna in front of Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, eventually forcing an abrupt adjournment at 3 pm.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that Congress has decided to hold ’day-and-night’ protests to take the issue to a “logical end”.

“The hidden agenda of the RSS has been conveyed through Eshwarappa. The national flag is the symbol of independence. Freedom fighters drew courage and inspiration from tricolour. We have a flag code to prevent any insult to the tricolour,” Siddaramaiah told the media after the adjournment of the House.

“We are firm in our demand that Eshwarappa should tender an unconditional apology and must resign,” said Siddaramaiah, adding, “We will continue the dharna for the whole night.’’

Siddaramaiah insisted that a sedition case should be filed against the minister. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said: “We will boycott sessions in both the houses if @gokRDPR (Rural Development and Panchayat department) minister @ikseshwarappa (Eshwarappa), who insulted our National Flag, is not charged with sedition & dismissed by Thursday 11 am.”

“@BJP4Karnataka (BJP Karnataka) & @RSSorg (RSS) has never completely accepted our Constitution or National Flag. God, Religion, Patriotism, National flag, National song are all political weapons for @BJP4India (BJP India). They have always spoken against our Constitution & National Flag,” he said in his tweets.

Reacting to the Congress protests, Eshwarappa said there is no question of him resigning for any reason, and he is a patriot who had gone to jail during the emergency. “Let them protest, I won’t budge,” he said, and demanded that state Congress chief D K Shivakumar resign, accusing him and his party of ’misusing’ the national flag for protests.

The ruling party, led by law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy defended Eshwarappa by contending that the latter did not say the saffron flag may be hoisted at the Red Fort in future. “He (Eshwarappa) did not say it will happen one day in future. It might be after 100 or 200 years or perhaps in 500 years. What he has said doesn’t amount to sedition. Thus, no action can be taken,’’ Madhuswamy argued amidst the protest from the Opposition.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday had hit back at the Congress party over Eshwarappa’s comment on hoisting the saffron flag at the Red Fort saying that his colleague at the state cabinet has not “legally committed any mistake” and hence, no action can be taken against him.

Bommai emphasised that Eshwarappa issued a clarification wherein he did not say about the saffron flag being hoisted at the Red Fort “immediately” but in “another 300 or 500 years”, he said.

“He said it may or may not happen. He also added that we have accepted the national flag, and no one must disrespect it,” Bommai said. Further attacking the grand old party, Bommai said that it is “selectively quoting” only a part of Eshwarappa’s statement and are “misleading the people” in the state and the assembly.