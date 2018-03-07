Congress member Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan flaunts grenade in Kerala Assembly

Congress leader Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, a former home minister of the state, created a big flutter in the Kerala assembly on Wednesday when he pulled out a dud grenade while criticising police action on Youth Congress activists in the state capital last week.

He claimed the police used powerful grenades on party workers who were protesting against the murder of Youth Congress activist Shuhaib who was hacked to death allegedly by a group of CPI(M) workers in the trouble-torn distric of Kannur in North Kerala last month. Taking out the grenade from a cover, he said “police raj” was prevalent in the state.

When ruling legislators protested vehemently, the Congress leader said he brought the grenade case to the house to show its intensity. Later he handed over the grenade to security personnel.. Ruling MLAs sought action against the legislator and the Speaker later assured them that he would look into it. He said rules did not permit members to carry either explosives or weapons to the House. Later Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said the member flouted all norms of the House.

This is not the first time such a case is being reported from the Kerala Assembly. In 2012, CPI(M) legislator EP Jayarajan had brought two used tear gas grenades to the House to show “police atrocities”. against the party cadres. Interestingly, Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan was the home minister then.