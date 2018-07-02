Congress MLA joins TMC with ‘permission’ from his supporters during public rally

Congress legislator and party national secretary Mainul Haque decided to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after taking “permission” of his supporters at a public rally on Saturday.

Haque, a party observer for Jharkhand, was elected from Murshidabad district, a Congress stronghold.

“I cannot explain anyone what I am feeling. I have got huge opportunity to work for the people as the Congress MLA. The party has given me honour and respect much more than my expectation. The decision of quitting the Congress is just like quitting my own religion...” he said, while announcing his decision.

Explaining why he intends to join TMC, Haque said his failure to provide security to his fellow Congress-men is prompting him. “I have been assured that peace will return at Farakka if I join Trinamool. So, I have taken the decision ...” Haque said