Home / India News / Congress MP Deepender Hooda tests positive for Covid-19

Congress MP Deepender Hooda tests positive for Covid-19

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. The doctors are conducting more tests. With your blessings, I will recover soon,” he tweeted.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, 41, was tested positive for coronavirus
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, 41, was tested positive for coronavirus(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
         

Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. The doctors are conducting more tests. With your blessings, I will recover soon,” he tweeted.

He also requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested at the earliest.

Two days ago, the MP had addressed a gathering in Baroda constituency. He is the fourth leader to test positive after addressing the gathering.

