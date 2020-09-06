Congress MP Deepender Hooda tests positive for Covid-19

india

Congress MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. The doctors are conducting more tests. With your blessings, I will recover soon,” he tweeted.

He also requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested at the earliest.

Two days ago, the MP had addressed a gathering in Baroda constituency. He is the fourth leader to test positive after addressing the gathering.