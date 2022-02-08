Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress MP: Hijab for Muslims is like Hindus’ Mangalsutra
india news

Congress MP: Hijab for Muslims is like Hindus’ Mangalsutra

The ‘hijab’ (scarf) row in Karnataka intensified as some students sought to defy the government order mandating the uniform style of clothes.
Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan demanded the Union education minister’s intervention in the matter. (ANI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

As the controversy over wearing ‘hijab’ on campus rages in Karnataka, Congress MP from Kerala, TN Prathapan on Monday raised the issue in Lok Sabha, saying the garment of the Muslim women is like “mangalsutra for Hindus, the crucifix of the Christians and turbans for the Sikhs”.

He demanded the Union education minister’s intervention in the matter.

The ‘hijab’ (scarf) row in Karnataka intensified as some students sought to defy the government order mandating the uniform style of clothes. The matter will now be heard in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

“Girls are sitting outside classrooms and demanding their fundamental rights. For these girls, hijab is a part of their cultural and religious identity. It is like the mangalsutra for Hindus, crucifix for the Christians and turbans for the Sikhs,” Prathapan said during the Zero Hour.

He also said that there is a tendency of some people in this country that if they see a Sikh with a turban protesting against the government, they will “call him a Khalistani”. He said that if they see a person wearing a cross he will be “attacked”. “If they see a Muslim girl wearing hijab, they will stop them for getting education. Where are they taking our India? We cannot lose our diversity. I request the education minister to interfere in this issue to ensure the constitutional rights of these girls. That is real Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said.

Earlier in the day, state education minister B C Nagesh said that the students who insist on wearing hijab will not be allowed inside the government educational institutions. Then, he asked some students protesting on the street outside the college to sit in a separate room but they were not imparted lessons.

