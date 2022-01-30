Congress not fit to rule, only Modi can deliver, says Amit Shah in Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took pot-shots at the Congress leadership accusing Rahul Gandhi of suffering from a “Modi-phobia” while calling on the people of Goa to vote decisively for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which he said is the only party that has a track record of delivering development to the state.

Addressing multiple gatherings in Goa, during his day-long visit, besides also going around briefly campaigning door to door in several constituencies in the state, the Union Home Minister recalled, the country’s response to terror attacks from Pakistan

“Rahul Baba (in reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) cannot run the country. He is only suffering from Modi phobia. From the time he wakes up in the morning, he is only thinking of Modi,” he said.

“For ten years the Sonia-Manmohan govt was running and from Pakistan Alia, Malia and Jamalia used to sneak in behead our soldiers and nothing used to stir the Delhi leadership heads. It was because of vote bank politics. When the Modi government came, there was an attack in Uri, Pulwama. But then they realised that the Manmohan government had moved out and it was Modi now in power... In ten days, a surgical strike and air strike. Did you ever think this would happen before?” Shah asked the gathering.

“For us Goa is golden Goa, for the Congress it is Gandhi Parivar ka Goa -- a holiday resort. They want a holiday destination to come for a holiday every once in a while. Their leaders take a lot of holidays,” Shah said.

“In 2013-14, ₹432 crore was given to Goa. In the last budget Goa was given ₹2567 crores. From ₹432 crore to ₹2576 crore -- this is commitment the BJP has to the small state, but dear state,” Shah added.

The Union Home Minister also promised that mining will restart with double the intensity when the BJP comes back to power.

“As a Union minister I have spent a lot of time discussing with the Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi how to sort out the Goa mining issue after the Supreme Court verdict. We talked to the Advocate General, the Solicitor General and through their advice the Central Government drew up a special mining dump policy that will benefit Goa. The Corporation in Goa has already been set up, no sooner our government comes back to power, mining will resume with double the intensity,” Shah promised in Sanvordem, a mining affected constituency where he addressed his second rally.

Shah also took pot-shots at the “other political parties who have come from Delhi and Bengal”.

“It is only the BJP that can give jobs to youth, increase the number of tourists, only Modi and Pramod Sawant can do it. No other party can do it. Some (parties) want to become All India parties and hence want to contest from Goa. Someone else wants to open their account. They cannot form a government. Only BJP can form a stable government and hence we ask for your blessings,” he said.

The BJP leader also held interactions with the BJP volunteers and workers and spent time going door to door canvassing for the BJP.

Goa goes to the polls on February 14 and the counting will be held on March 10. For the first time the BJP will be fielding candidates in all 40 constituencies and is hoping to retain power for a third term running.