‘What we need is a generation of peace’: Rahul leads Congress tributes to Pandit Nehru on his birth anniversary

Congress functionaries on Sunday paid their tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary.

November 14 is celebrated in India as Children's Day as a mark of respect to Nehru and tributes pour in every year for the stalwart politician across party lines. A number of activities such as games and competitions are organised for students in schools nationwide, while government bodies pay their tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi paid her tribute to Nehru at Shantivan in the national capital. From its official handle on Twitter, the party posted a footage of the Congress president paying tribute to the first prime minister of independent India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president and a Parliamentarian from Kerala's Wayanad, remembered the values promoted by Nehru – truth, unity, and peace.

Taking to his personal Twitter account, Rahul posted a quote of Nehru – “What we need is a generation of peace”, a message that the Congress stalwart had sent during his time guiding India on the path of governance.

“What we need is a generation of peace. - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity, and peace,” posted Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several local units of the Congress also paid their tribute to Nehru, calling him a great leader and patriot whose farsighted vision and strong leadership continued to inspire generations. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor penned a profile on Nehru in a news publication, looking back at the latter's “legacy of democratic institution-building that made our political transformations possible”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After he passed away, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as ‘Bal Diwas’ or Children's Day in India.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, he became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the country’s freedom struggle. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.