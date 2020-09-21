Congress plans nationwide protest over passage of farm bills from Sept 24

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 18:52 IST

The Congress party will launch nationwide agitation from September 24 to mark their protest over passage of two farm bills by Parliament, party leaders said on Monday.

The party will also collect two crore signatures of farmers and poor people against the bills and submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said.

The decision for a nationwide protest was taken at a meeting of general secretaries of the party and in-charge of states on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Vadra Gandhi.