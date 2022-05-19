Congress plans to revamp communication strategy, may push for integrated approach

New Delhi: The Congress party’s plan to overhaul its communication strategy might see a number of its cells coming under a single platform for an integrated approach and better efficiency in public outreach.

Two senior party leaders said there are a few proposals on cards on how to strengthen the communication system of the Congress, one of which might see the party’s research wing, social media cell and part of the to-be-formed public insight committee working in tandem with the communications wing of the party.

“The communications department is set to be expanded to take a broader role in the coming days. Currently, some of the party wings such as the research or the social media cell need to work more cohesively with the communications team,” said one of the senior leaders cited above, requesting anonymity.

During the recently concluded Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paved the way for a transformation in the way the party works and pushed for a renewed approach in communications. “The 21st century is about communication and if there is one area, where our opponents outdo us, it is in communication. They have much more money than us and they are better at communication than we are, so we must think about communication, completely reform our communication systems and communicate with the people of India, with the youngsters in a new way,” Gandhi said on May 15.

Another party leader pointed out that in election seasons, separate bodies are formed to identify marketing agencies and decide the campaign strategy even as it should ideally fall under the purview of the communications wing. “All these issues would come while expanding the scope of the outreach in a bid to match the Bharatiya Janata Party’s formidable presence in the media,” said the leader, who did not wish to be named.

The greater challenge, however, lies in pushing the Congress’s own narrative in public discourse. With BJP’s heavy presence in new media, the task becomes even more difficult as the Congress lacks resources as well as the drive to take on the BJP, particularly in digital space.

A senior leader from a southern state also pointed out that communications overhaul holds key to Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on conversation with people. “This party has always provided a platform for a conversation; a platform where people can speak without fear, without worry and that is what this party continues to do. Unfortunately, this is not how the politics of the country is progressing. The politics of the country now doesn’t entail a conversation,” Gandhi had said in his address in Udaipur.

With elections drawing near, the Congress is trying to reinvent its public outreach programmes and the effectiveness of its communication system will also have a task cut out, said the senior leader.