Congress provides ID cards to over 9,000 delegates for presidential election

Congress on Thursday said the party has issued identity cards to over 9,000 delegates in a meeting by Pradesh Returning Officers, conducted on September 14 to examine the preparation for the upcoming presidential election in the party.

The party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry clarified that questions regarding identification of delegates from different states will be solved with these cards.

“We have prepared identity cards with QR codes embedded in them. All Pradesh Returning Officers will distribute these identity cards to the delegates by September 20,” Mistry said.

Mistry said if anybody wants to file nominations and gather ten supporters from different states, they can ask for identity cards.

He also said those who will file nominations after September 20 can check the voter’s list at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Delegates holding identity cards with photographs are allowed to cast their votes without producing any other proof, however, delegates having identity cards without photographs will have to show their Aadhaar cards.

Referring to the resolution passed against the process of electing the party president, Mistry said it will have no bearing on the election process.

“It is an independent process. The nomination process will be carried out from September 24 to 30, followed by a withdrawal period of seven days,” he said.