Congress releases 1st list of candidates for Goa elections before EC announcement

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of eight candidates for the assembly elections in Goa which is slated to take place next year.

According to an official communication from the party, former chief minister Digamber Kamat will contest the polls from Margao constituency and Sudhir Kanolkar from the Mapusa assembly seat.

Digamber Kamat, who served as chief minister from 2012 to 2017, currently represents the Margao assembly seat. He is also the leader of opposition in the Goa assembly.

Kanolkar has been a municipal councillor and was earlier a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party state executive. He had quit the saffron party to join the Congress in early 2019.

Besides, the party fielded Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao assembly seat and Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda constituency.

Among the other candidates are Sankalp Amonkar from Marmugao seat, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco from Curtorim seat and Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim assembly constituency while Altone D’Costa has been fielded from Quepem seat.

The party statement said that the candidates were selected by the central election committees chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress is the first party to announce its candidates even before the announcement of polls by the Election Commission, and will give its candidates a head start for campaigning.