Congress resumes Mekedatu padayatra, prepares ground for 2023 assembly polls

The Congress party in Karnataka on Sunday restarted its Mekedatu 2.0 padayatra from Ramanagara district as the grand old party prepares the ground for next year’s assembly elections and the upcoming Zilla and Taluka panchayat polls.

The Congress, however, steered clear of other contentious issues like the Hijab row and the Shivamogga riots in what appears to be misplaced priorities, risking how it is viewed in the eyes of one of its biggest support bases, the Muslim population.

“Our struggle is for the benefit of the people and the state. This struggle is not limited to anyone. Congress is just leading it. It’s the fight of the people, residents of Bengaluru, farmers, drinking water for Bengaluru and industries, you and me,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said.

The Congress was forced to end the Padayatra themed “namma neeru-namma hakku” (our water, our right) on January 13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, four days after it began in Kanakpura Taluka and traversed through at least 10-12 assembly constituencies to mobilise support with Mekedatu as the platform.

Congress party leaders from Karnataka also met former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

The Congress is expected to carry out the Padayatra for another five days as it travels through constituencies in Bengaluru. The Padayatra is meant to add pressure on the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government into initiating work on the contentious balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district, about 100 km from Bengaluru.

Mekedatu, which literally means Goat’s crossing in English, is situated around 100 km from Bengaluru in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district.

The Mekedatu issue has evoked emotions on both sides of the border as it is an extension of the century-old Cauvery river water dispute that has defined generations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, two of India’s most industrious and progressive states.

The long-winding legal battles have been used as political currency in the past as well as an active tool to deflect attention away from other issues both sides of the border and irrespective of the party in power.

The Cauvery river basin originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before it enters the Bay of Bengal. Of the total catchment area of 81,155 square kilometres, 34,273 kilometres is in Karnataka, 44,016 square km in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and about 2,866 sq km in Kerala.

Karnataka has maintained that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project is to generate 400 MW of power and additionally utilise 4.75 tmcft of water for drinking and domestic needs in the state and particularly Bengaluru.

Over the decades, the issue has become extremely political as it promises rich dividends.

Shivakumar has rallied support for the Padayatra as he stands to benefit the most from such a show of strength in the Vokkaliga belt of Karnataka. Vokkaligas are a dominant and influential community found in large numbers in the old Mysuru region and Shivakumar, who is from this caste group, is hoping to find more support to fuel his dreams of being considered for the top job if the Congress does secure a majority in 2023.

His biggest hurdle, other than securing a majority, is Siddaramaiah who remains the favourite for the post of chief minister.

The infighting within the Congress had kept the party busy and they were unable to capitalise on the rising discord and instability within the Bommai government.

The Bommai government has been under extreme pressure as the chief minister has moved from one crisis to another, including charges of corruption, laundering ill-gotten money through cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, charging commissions for awarding public work, reservation-related demands, cabinet expansion and to remain the face of next year’s elections--a proposition that has seen considerable opposition within his own outfit.

The recent stand on the Hijab row and defending his cabinet colleague, KS Eshwarappa over the riots in Shivamogga and the latter’s saffron flag remark has also not worked in his favour.

“The Congress is working for the betterment of the people of Karnataka. BJP is spreading hate,” Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC national general secretary in charge of Karnataka said.