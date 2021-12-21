Congress revamps its Parliamentary party

The Congress on Monday, appointed 26 of its lawmakers from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as office bearers of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). While the entry of such a large number of party MPs in the CPP comes after a long time, a senior Congress leader added that the appointments have been made keeping in mind the party’s principal of ‘one person, one post’.

While party president Sonia Gandhi will remain CPP chairperson, new entrants include Santokh Singh Chaudhary, M K Raghavan and Amee Yajnik who were named secretaries of the Congress’ parliamentary wing. D K Suresh replaced TS Subbarami Reddy as the treasurer.

Besides Deepinder Singh Hooda, the new members include Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Pradyut Bordoloi, Pratibha Singh, Karti Chidambaram, Jasbir Singh Dimpa and Nakul Nath.

“The Congress president has appointed the office bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party with immediate effect. While Santokh Singh Chaudhary, MK Raghavan and Dr Amee Yajnik have been appointed as secretaries, D K Suresh has been appointed as treasurer,” according to an official communication from the party.

Members of the CPP executive committee include Su Thirunavukkarasar, Francisco Sardinha, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Adoor Prakash, Geeta Kora, Benny Behanan, Suresh Dhanorkar, Mohammed Jawed, Rajmohan Unnithan, Phulo Devi Netam, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo, G C Chandrashekhar, Neeraj Dangi and Pradeep Tamta.

