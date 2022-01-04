Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress sacks Manipur working president D Korungthang after he exits assembly, preps to switch
india news

Congress sacks Manipur working president D Korungthang after he exits assembly, preps to switch

Manipur Congress working president D Korungthang’s decision to quit the assembly and exit the party comes just four months after he, along with two other leaders, was appointed to the party post. On Tuesday, he was sacked as working president and suspended from the party.
Manipur Congress working president D Korungthang was removed from the party’s top post in the state after the Congress received evidence that he had been indulging in anti-party activities in his constituency, Tengnoupal.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 10:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

IMPHAL: The Congress on Tuesday suspended Manipur Congress leader D Korungthang as the state unit’s working president after he resigned from the state assembly and hinted at plans to exit the Congress in a few days.

The Manipur Congress made the announcement on Tuesday came around the same time that Manipur assembly speaker accepted Korungthang’s resignation from the assembly. The 61-year-old Congress leader represented the Tengnoupal assembly segment in Tengnoupal district that borders Myanmar.

The Congress decision was conveyed to Korungthang in a letter from the party in-charge of Manipur, Bhakta Charan Das. In the letter, Das said the party had been receiving reports about his anti-party activities in his constituency over the past month. “AICC has received evidence of your involvement in anti-party activities,. Hence we are forced to take a call on this subject and further remove you from the post of Manipur PCC working president and suspend you from the Congress party,” the letter said.

In an official bulletin, Manipur legislative assembly secretary said: “Shri D Korungthang elected from 42-Tengnoupal (ST) Assembly Constituency has resigned his membership from the Manipur Legislative Assembly… “Consequent upon his resignation, 42-Tengnoupal (ST) Assembly Constituency is now lying vacant with effect from Tuesday, the 4th January 2022.”

Korungthang hasn’t spelt out his future plans but he is learnt to have told his supporters that he was looking at joining a non-BJP party in the state.

Asked, Korungthang said he will make a decision on his next steps soon. For now, he declined to elaborate on his reasons for leaving the Congress.

After Korungthang’s exit, the Congress’ strength in the 60-seat assembly has declined to 16.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 28 seats out of 60 seats but was not able to form the government. Instead, the BJP, which won 21 seats in the state elections, formed the government with support of four NPP MLAs, four Naga People’s Front MLAs and one MLA each from TMC, Lok Janshakti Party and an Independent.

