Congress seeks uniform vaccination rate, BJP free inoculation in Rajasthan

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has expressed concern about the management of vaccines and oxygen amid rising Covid-19 cases while underlining the need for saving lives as the country is reporting record infections daily. He called for vaccinating people in time and added future generations will not forgive them if needy patients do not get life-saving oxygen and medicines such as Remdesivir.

Pilot, a former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, questioned different Covid-19 vaccine rates for the Centre, the states and private hospitals. “By fixing three prices of the same vaccine, the government of India has put the public in great difficulty. It is a very bizarre decision that the same vaccine will be supplied to the central government for ₹150, state governments for ₹400 and private hospitals for ₹600. One nation, one vaccine, one rate is the needed to control the hoarding and black marketing of the vaccine,” he said on Thursday.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot earlier called on the Centre to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore asked Gehlot to think about vaccinating all eligible people seriously instead of indulging in rhetoric against the Centre. “The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have decided to administer free corona vaccine to people above 18... when will you announce [the same]?”

State BJP chief Satish Poonia echoed Rathore and said there should be no politics over the vaccination.

Independent lawmaker Sanyam Lodha, who is considered as pro-Gehlot, asked Rathore to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi through 25 Rajasthan BJP members of Parliament why were 60 million vaccine doses exported. He questioned why is not the Covid-19 vaccine available for states at ₹150.