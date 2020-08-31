e-paper
Home / India News / Congress slams govt over Chinese aggression at border

Congress slams govt over Chinese aggression at border

In a fresh incident in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese PLA carried out “provocative military movements” to “unilaterally” change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops, the Army said here.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 15:54 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in New Delhi.
The Congress on Monday attacked the government over the Chinese aggression at the border and asked when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi show his “red eyes” to China.

“Another brazen attempt at aggression by China in Pangong Tso Lake. Everyday there is a Chinese intrusion...Pangong Tso Lake area, Gogra and Galwan valley, Depsang plains, Lipu Lake, Doka La and Naku La pass.

“Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also read: Experts say fresh face-off reflects grim reality of LAC situation

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said China remains consistent and persistent in indulging in LAC misadventures altering status quo, but alleged that “the BJP Government remains hesitant in even admitting the reality”. “Aatmanirbhar, Toys and Love for Indian Dogs can divert attention but should not be confused with strategy and scheme to evict China,” he said in a series of tweets.

In a fresh incident in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese PLA carried out “provocative military movements” to “unilaterally” change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops, the Army said here.

Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said troops from China’s People’s Liberation Army(PLA) “violated” the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements on the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on the night of August 29/30.

Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Experts say fresh face-off reflects grim reality of LAC situation
‘I gratefully accept Supreme Court verdict’, says Prashant Bhushan; adds Re 1 fine paid
India’s GDP numbers could be worst in decades. What experts say
Chinese troops ‘strictly’ abide by the LAC, never cross the line: Beijing
In Kashmir, different political ideologies have been set aside for a larger goal: Omar Abdullah
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
