Congress take a swipe at Modi, urges govt to bring back Indians from Ukraine

Russian military operations in eastern Ukraine have raised concerns among Opposition parties over the larger ramifications of the conflict and the plight of Indian students stuck in Kyiv. On Thursday, the Congress questioned the Centre and asked whether the 20,000 Indian students in Kyiv are on their own and why the government didn’t bring them back in time.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a series of tweets said, “Turning your face in every difficult time. And keeping silence has become a habit of the Modi government. Our 20,000 Indian youth are forced to grapple with fear, apprehension and life threatening situations in #Ukraine. Why didn’t you make arrangements to bring them back safely in time? Is this the ‘self-reliant’ mission?”

Government officials have added that the Indian embassy in Kyiv has provided “safe shelters” to all students. “No Indian national is currently stranded outside the Embassy. As fresh students arrive, they are being moved to safe premises. Embassy is continuing to assist Indian nationals, including students, in Ukraine,” said an official. One special aircraft has already brought back some Indians but an evacuation flight of Air India had to return mid-air as the Ukrainian airspace had been closed.

Surjewala also took digs at Modi and tweeted, “Prime Minister, instead of taking care of all, you are filling air in election rallies. But we countrymen are praying for the well-being of all.”

Congress’ lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi pointed out that Russian troops’ “sudden expansion” makes a debate on China unavoidable. “Looking at the sudden expansion of Russian troops in Ukraine, the BJP government can no longer avoid the debate on China inside Parliament. Prime Minister Modi must discuss the Indo-China border conflict in Parliament with different political parties and state his position,” he tweeted.

While all political parties have avoided any immediate comment or position on the invasion by Russia, India’s trusted ally for ages, their concern is focused on the students stuck in Ukraine. Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote to foreign minister S Jaishankar highlighting that “around two thousand students belonging to Kerala alone” are stuck. “I would urge your kind intervention with the authorities for ensuring the safety of Indian citizens and students in Ukraine. I would also urge you to make alternative evacuation routes.”

The CPI(M), a party with deep ideological connect with Russia, too stayed mum but its politburo leader Nilotpal Basu insisted that the government’s “first priority” should be to evacuate all Indians. “We want to see all Indians safely taken out from Ukraine. The government of India must do everything needed to bring them out.” A senior CPI(M) leader, however, said, it’s too early to make a comment on the situation as things need to be seen in its “entirety”.