Congress to fast for 6-hours seeking Unnao MLA Sengar’s ouster from the BJP

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:53 IST

Uttar Pradesh Congress will hold a one-day fast in all the 75 districts of the state on Wednesday demanding expulsion of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar from the BJP. Political outrage against Sengar peaked after the woman he is accused of raping was gravely injured along with her lawyer, and two of her aunts killed instantly when a truck hit the car they were travelling in on Sunday.

Apart from Sengar’s expulsion, the Congress’ sit-in protest supports three other demands—best possible treatment for the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer; financial compensation for victim’s family and a month-long parole for the jailed uncle of the victim allowing him to take care of the bereaved family.

A release by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee asks party men to bring banners and flags to the 6-hour-long hunger protest to be staged at all the 75 district headquarters between 11 am and 5 pm.

The demand for Sengar’s expulsion from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was led by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who, in a tweet this morning, said, “For Gods sake, Mr. Prime Minister, divest this criminal and his brother of the political power your party is giving them.”

Congress party workers came out against the BJP in Lucknow, staging a dharna and demanding Sengar’s expulsion from the saffron party. They were detained as they started marching towards the BJP office.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, however, said the MLA had been suspended from the party long back after the rape accusation was made, and his status remained the same. The state government announced a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the car crash and also recommended an investigation by the CBI on Tuesday.

Sengar, already in jail, and nine others were booked for murder on Monday, a day after the rape victim’s car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli leaving her and her lawyer critically injured. There’s no improvement in their condition, both of them continue to be on ventilator said hospital spokesperson, Sandeep Tiwari.

