Congress to introspect strengths and weaknesses: Surjewala on 'Chintan Shivir'
india news

Congress to introspect strengths and weaknesses: Surjewala on ‘Chintan Shivir’

Surjewala pointed out a number of reasons behind organising the three-day brainstorming session, including the continuous fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, increasing debt, inflation, unemployment, among others
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala interacts with media persons in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:46 PM IST
BySnehashish Roy

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the party will take into account the importance of introspecting the organisational strengths and weaknesses in accordance with the country’s ambition when it convenes the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur from May 13-15.

“Considering the current challenges and situations, our efficiency and skills are not only important to evaluate but bring changes to them as well,” he said at a press conference.

Surjewala pointed out a number of reasons behind organising the three-day brainstorming session, including the continuous fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, increasing debt, inflation, unemployment and “atrocities against minorities”, among others.

“India’s debt within 68 years after Independence was 55 lakh crore till 2014. It went up to 135 lakh crore within the last eight years,” he said, adding that “the Modi government adds 4,000 crore of debt every day in the name of the citizens, amounting to 1 lakh of debt on each Indian”.

Commenting on the rising costs of cooking gas, petrol and diesel, Surjewala said the Centre managed to earn 27 lakh crore in eight years by taxing petrol and diesel alone, but Indians got nothing out of it.

The Congress leader further said that nearly 30 lakh government vacancies remain vacant. “Around 2.55 lakh positions are vacant in the Indian armed forces alone. Crores of employment have been snatched instead of providing 2 crore jobs every year,” he said.

The Congress earlier held such meets in Jaipur in 2013 during which Rahul Gandhi was made the party vice-president. In the upcoming conclave, 430-odd delegates will be divided into a group of 70 members and they will try to come up with solutions for issues Surjewala mentioned.

