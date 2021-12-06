Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress trying to win MLC polls with money power: Karnataka CM Bommai

Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:37 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday accused the Congress of using money to buy votes in the December 10 polls for 25 seats in the upper house of the state legislature.

“Having lost people’s support, the Congress has a ploy to win the Legislative Council election by money power. But the grand old party’s true colours had been exposed,” Bommai said on Sunday.

“Fall of morality in (the) Congress is very clear. People should show the Congress its place as the party is trying to win the election through immoral splurge of money,” Bommai said.

The three parties are continuing to meet their grassroot level workers in order to set the base and tone for other upcoming elections in the state including the Zilla and Taluka panchayat, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the 2023 state assembly polls.

The BJP is also trying to strike a deal with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) to defeat the Congress, whom both parties consider a common enemy.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had made it clear that he will seek the support of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his former chief minister’s son, HD Kumaraswamy’s support in the upcoming polls, indicating another alliance between the two.

“For the upcoming Vidhana Parishad elections, no decision has been taken on extending support to any party. There has been no discussion on this yet. But we will take a decision at the earliest or on Tuesday,” Kumaraswamy said on Sunday in Mysuru, about 125 km from Bengaluru.

