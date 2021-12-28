Congress will fight ‘destructive forces’ threatening democracy: Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the party will fight “the destructive forces” threatening Indian democracy. In a video message to the Congress members on the party’s 137th foundation day, she said divisive ideologies “anchored in hate and prejudice”, which had no role to play in India’s freedom struggle, are now causing havoc on India’s secular fabric.

“They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve. They inflame passion, instil fear, and spread animosity and the finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged,” she said.

Gandhi called electoral victories and defeats inevitable and reiterated Congress’s commitments towards the country’s people. “Today, we rededicate ourselves to the ideals, values, and principles of our organisation that has been shaped, guided, and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest, and most selfless of Indians of the 20th century,” she said.

Earlier, the Congress flag fell off while Gandhi was unfurling it at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. Gandhi along with Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal and general secretary KC Venugopal held the flag and displayed it briefly. The flag pole was later replaced and a flag was hoisted.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge were among those present at the party headquarters.

In a tweet on the foundation day, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are Congress- the Party which laid the foundation of our democracy & we are proud of this legacy.”

(With agency inputs)