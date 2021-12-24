Congress wins polls held in 15 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh

The ruling Congress has won in polls held in 15 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh winning 174 wards and beating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which could manage 89 wards, a state election commission official said on Thursday evening.

The results were declared by the State Election Commission for 300 of the total 370 wards for which election was held on Monday.

The results showed Congress candidates victorious in 174 wards, BJP in 89, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in 6 while independent contestants won in 31 wards.

Results for the remaining 70 wards, which fall under the Bhilai Municipal Corporation of Durg district were yet to be officially declared as counting was underway. “In most of these wards Congress candidates are leading,” the official added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the results were expected and people have voted keeping in mind the government’s policies and schemes.

“The credit for victory goes to Congress workers who worked hard for this victory…People have given us a mandate based on our schemes and policies,” said Baghel talking to the media.

On the other hand, BJP leaders claimed that it is an indication of how unpopular the Congress government is..

BJP state president Vishnudeo Sai, said, “The results show the Bhupesh Baghel government has become unpopular and it is the beginning of a Congress-free Chhattisgarh. The good response of the voters to the BJP in this election also reflects that peoples’ trust on this government is declining”.

The civic bodies which went to polls included 4 municipal corporations, 6 municipal councils and five nagar panchayats.

Out of 40 wards in the prominent Birgaon Municipal Corporation, Congress has won 19 and BJP 10 while JCC(J) and Independent candidates emerged as the winner in 5 and 6 wards respectively.

“Results are as per the expectations and it reflects the mood of the people. People have shown faith on the three-year Congress rule,” state Congress chief Mohan Markam said.