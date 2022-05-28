Connectivity between NE, region will boost partnerships with Asean, Japan: Jaishankar

New Delhi: Greater land and sea connectivity between the north-eastern states and neighbouring countries can build on India’s partnerships with Asean and Japan and have a bearing on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The starting point for such measures is enhancing connectivity between Bangladesh and the north-eastern states, including through the revival of railway links snapped by the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the building up of road infrastructure and agreements on the movement of goods through ports in the neighbouring country, he said.

Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conclave in Guwahati. The audience included Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, diplomats and envoys from several Asean states and representatives of think tanks from regional countries.

Pointing to the advantages of land connectivity through Myanmar and sea connectivity through Bangladesh, he said: “On a commercial scale, a world all the way to Vietnam and Philippines, from Haiphong to Hazira and from Manila to Mundra will open up, creating an east-west lateral with sweeping consequences for the continent.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “It will not only build on the partnerships that we have with the Asean and Japan, but would actually make a difference to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that is now in the making.” The countries in the region can “overcome geography and rewrite near history” if they get policies and economics right, he noted.

India and a dozen other countries launched the IPEF, a US-led trade initiative meant to counter China’s aggressive expansion in the region, at a meeting in Tokyo on May 23. The framework seeks to integrate partner countries in the digital economy, supply chains, infrastructure projects and clean energy, and tax and anti-corruption measures.

Jaishankar said the restoration of six historical cross-border railway links snapped in 1965 is a major step forward. Once the rail link between Shahabazpur in Bangladesh and Mahishasan in Assam is operational, it will be extended to the Kuluara-Shahbazpur rail line being modernised with an Indian line of credit (LoC). The Chilahati-Haldibari line will enhance Assam’s connectivity to Bangladesh, and a link from Akhaura in Bangladesh to Agartala in Tripura is being developed with an Indian grant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overland movement of goods occurs through 28 land customs stations and three integrated check posts, and negotiations are underway to operationalise the BBIN motor vehicle agreement to ensure seamless movement of cars.

Within Bangladesh, India is collaborating on several road projects, including improving the Ashuganj river port-Akhaura land port road under a LoC of more than $400 million. The road connecting Baruerhat to Ramgarh on the border, which will increase Tripura’s connectivity with Bangladesh, is being built under a LoC of $80.06 million.

Infrastructure projects on the India-Myanmar border serve economic, people-to-people and security imperatives, and the Kaladan multimodal transit transport project is the most significant of these. “It is also one of the hardest, both because of topography and because of insurgency,” Jaishankar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of this project, efforts are on to make Sittwe Port operational at the earliest. “But let me be frank about where we are. We have genuinely struggled with this very complex enterprise but are more determined than ever to spare no effort in getting it done,” he said.