Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has visited Japan's Kobe to meet a group of nurses from the state, who are now working in hospitals there as part of the government's flagship initiative, Mission Moon, officials said on Wednesday. Conrad meets Meghalaya nurses working in Japanese hospitals as part of global placement drive

The visit marked an affirmation of the state's efforts to provide global career opportunities to its youth in the healthcare sector, they said.

Twenty-seven nurses, currently employed in Japan, represent the second batch placed abroad under Mission Moon, a programme launched in March 2023 by the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society , the officials said.

The initiative aims to send at least 100 trained professionals from Meghalaya's healthcare sector to countries facing acute shortages of skilled caregivers and nurses, they said.

During his interaction in Kobe on Tuesday, the chief minister assured the nurses of continued support and lauded their determination to adapt and thrive in a new country.

The chief minister was accompanied by officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

"This is not just a job placement programme. It is about changing lives and unlocking global potential. I'm proud to see our youth represent Meghalaya with such dignity and excellence," Sangma said.

"The journey from my village to Japan was full of challenges, but with support from my family, God, and the government, I'm living my dream," said Laikyrmen Khardewsaw, from Umtrewsaw village in Ri Bhoi district, who is now working at Kobe Kaisei Hospital.

Another nurse, Jenisha Lyngdoh, also working at the same hospital, thanked the chief minister and the MSSDS team for what she called a "life-changing opportunity".

The groundwork for Mission Moon was laid in March 2023 when MSSDS, in partnership with the Health Department, launched the initiative in response to the global shortage of over 13 million nurses.

With full backing from the chief minister, the government offered financial support of ₹50,000 per candidate to cover preparatory training costs, including intensive language and cultural courses, the officials said.

The initiative gained momentum in August 2023 with the Overseas Nursing Job Fair in Shillong, where over 1,300 candidates participated.

As a result, 27 nurses were placed in Japan and 18 in Singapore, while another 30 are currently undergoing training for deployment in Germany, the officials said.

Following the overwhelming response to the job fair, MSSDS expanded its outreach in 2024, organising a broader Overseas Job Fair in collaboration with agencies, including the National Skill Development Corporation International .

The event featured job openings across sectors, though healthcare continued to dominate, reflecting its global demand.

"Efforts are now underway to prepare 500-1,000 youths from Meghalaya for international placements over the next two years, through specialised training aligned with global market needs," one of the officials said.

He said the state has more than 1,000 registered nurses awaiting placement and that the government is committed to opening doors for them.

"We are skilling our youths not just for local employment, but for global impact," an MSSDS official noted.

From the far-flung villages of Meghalaya to advanced hospitals in Japan, Mission Moon is fast becoming a symbol of aspiration and achievement, transforming lives and projecting Meghalaya's skilled workforce onto the world stage, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.