‘Conspiracy to help BJP’: Congress slams electoral roll revision in Bihar

The Congress on Saturday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, alleging that the drive is a “deliberate conspiracy” to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The Congress also criticised the rising crime rate in Bihar. (Representational image)

The party also questioned the documentation process required under the exercise, arguing that the timeline of 25 days given to complete such an extensive verification exercise is unrealistic.

“The way Aadhaar cards were made, it seemed to be an important document. Now, we cannot vote by showing the same Aadhaar card. The type of documents asked (by the Election Commission of India), it is possible that I may get ousted from the electoral roll in the SIR,” said Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh at a press conference in New Delhi.

The Election Commission of India had announced the SIR in Bihar on June 24, citing the need to update the electoral roll due to factors like rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, rising numbers of first-time voters, non-reporting of deaths and concerns about “foreign illegal immigrants”. The drive involves the collection of enumeration forms from around 79 million electors by July 25. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1 and the final roll on September 30 after scrutiny.

The Congress MP also criticised the rising crime rate in Bihar, claiming that such incidents escalate whenever chief minister Nitish Kumar aligns with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “There was a time when the whole of Bihar was known as a land of peace, harmony, knowledge, and penance, but today, the bullets of goons are spewing fire here. On one hand, the ADG Law and Order says that the increasing attacks on police are a matter of concern. On the other hand, criminals fired bullets near the residence of Tejashwi Yadav ji in Patna, who are still at large,” he said.

Presenting data to support his claims, Singh said that Patna alone had reported 116 murders and 41 rape cases this year. “In 151 days, 1,297 attacks on police were reported, according to official data,” he said.

He referred to the murder of a prominent businessman Gopal Khemka, who was shot dead on July 4 near a hotel in Patna. “Yesterday, a prominent businessman, Gopal Khemka, was murdered in Bihar. A few years ago, his son was also killed. This is a matter of great concern,” Singh said.

He further said, “During the 17 years of NDA rule, more than 53,000 murder cases have been registered. In terms of attempted murders, Bihar is second in the country with a total of 98,169 incidents recorded, which is a 262% increase.”

He added that more than 2.2 lakh women have been victims of crime during this period, with a reported 336% rise in crimes against women.

“Murders are happening daily in almost all districts of Bihar, but the government seems unaffected by it. The government has left the people of Bihar to fend for themselves. Whenever there is an alliance between Nitish Kumar and BJP in Bihar, crimes like murder and rape increase in the state,” Singh alleged.

He demanded the governor’s intervention and called for a two-day special session in the state assembly to discuss both the spike in criminal activities and the alleged conspiracy behind the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.