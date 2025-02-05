Menu Explore
Constable pocketed 17lakh collected in traffic fines over 11 months; suspended

ByGerard de Souza
Feb 05, 2025 05:44 PM IST

The Goa Police said the police personnel concerned were suspended, and the misappropriated amount deposited into the government account.

PANAJI: The Goa Police on Wednesday suspended a woman police constable for allegedly misappropriating 17.3 lakh in traffic fines over 11 months at the Bicholim police station in North Goa.

The investigation began after officials detected discrepancies between official bank deposit receipts and internal traffic police records (File Photo)
The investigation began after officials detected discrepancies between official bank deposit receipts and internal traffic police records (File Photo)

“An inquiry was ordered immediately after the matter came to light. The concerned police personnel was suspended and the amount in question was deposited in the government account. As per outcome of enquiry further action will be taken,” the Goa Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The investigation began after officials detected discrepancies between official bank deposit receipts and internal traffic police records.

A preliminary probe by the Bicholim police inspector confirmed the misappropriation, leading to a more detailed inquiry by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). The constable in question, who was previously posted at the Bicholim police station but later transferred to the escort cell, has since returned the misappropriated amount to the state treasury.

In a separate incident, three jail staff members, including a deputy superintendent and two constables, have been suspended for allegedly facilitating the smuggling of contraband into the state central jail complex. Action has been taken against deputy superintendent Krishan Usgaonkar and constable Suraj Toraskar for allegedly allowing banned substances, including tobacco and narcotics, into the jail premises.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
